FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Noticeable changes in our 'autumn' weather over the next few days

YOUR QUICKCAST:
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, light scattered showers; northerly winds - cooler, a high of 67°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy - much cooler; areas of light rain; a low of 51°
THURSDAY: Isolated early showers; clearing and cool - a high of 66°
FRIDAY: Returning sunshine, NE winds 5 - 10 mph; a high of 69°
VETERANS DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry and mild - a high of 72°
SUNDAY: A few cloudy - isolated showers (20% coverage); a high of 75°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Slow moving cold front sliding southward - will likely be stretched along the Gulf Coast in the afternoon/early evening …
- Thus far, only spotty showers popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; still anticipating a bit more scattered activity "behind" the front in evening/overnight/predawn hours - overall, very little in the way of total rainfall amounts!
- Temperatures will go from within a degree or two of the "record high" (Monday and Tuesday) to "cooler than normal" Wednesday and on into the first half of the weekend (mid 60°s to lower 70°s)!
- At last, autumn weather for SE LA/SW MS - clearing skies Thursday and quiet, dry as we head toward Veterans Day; only spotty/isolated showers Sunday and Monday
- Chilly Thursday morning (51° - the "normal" low for early November); quite chilly Friday and Saturday morning (mid/upper 40°s) - dig out the sweaters and jackets!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: NW - N winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 9:
High Tide: 1:23 a.m. +1.6
Low Tide: 12:05 p.m. 0.0
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8 … 89° (1919); 28° (1991)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8 … 74°; 51°
SUNRISE: 6:25 a.m.
SUNSET: 5:11 p.m.
