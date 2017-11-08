WATCH LIVE: Scotlandville's Smart set to sign with LSU

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

LSU Will Wade has added another piece to the Tiger basketball puzzle with the addition of JaVonte Smart.

The 6'4, 185 pound guard from Scotlandville High School will officially sign with the Tigers at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

247Sports ranks Smart a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 overall combo guard.

Smart also gets a 4-star ranking from Rivals and is considered the No. 30 overall prospect.

CBS Sports and Scout give the combo guard a 5-star ranking.

LSU has also received a commitment from 5-star power forward Nazreon Reid out of Roselle, NJ.

The Tigers open the 2017 season on Friday, Nov. 10, against Alcorn State in the Maravich Assembly Center.

