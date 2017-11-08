Scotlandville's JaVonte Smart signs with LSU

LSU Will Wade has added another piece to the Tiger basketball puzzle with the addition of JaVonte Smart.

The 6'4, 185 pound guard from Scotlandville High School officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

247Sports ranks Smart a 4-star prospect and the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 overall combo guard.

Smart also gets a 4-star ranking from Rivals and is considered the No. 30 overall prospect.

CBS Sports and Scout give the combo guard a 5-star ranking.

Also signing with the Tigers on Wednesday was power forward Darius Days.

The 6'7 Days, who was named the Gainesville Sun’s co-boys basketball player of the year for 2017, averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game for The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida.

The 4-star prospect is ranked No. 59 overall by 247Sports and the 13th best power forward in the nation.

ESPNU ranks Days 61st overall in their top 100 and 17th at the position.

LSU has also received a commitment from 5-star power forward Nazreon Reid out of Roselle, NJ. Reid is expected to sign with the Tigers on Monday.

LSU's 2018 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 behind North Carolina (1) and Kansas (2).

The Tigers open the 2017 season on Friday, Nov. 10, against Alcorn State in the Maravich Assembly Center.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.