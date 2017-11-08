LSU Pi Kappa Phi fraternity placed on interim suspension, under investigation

LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university.

The university's October 4 update reinstated all Greek life activities after they were banned on September 14 following the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver. Representatives from each chapter were required to attend training October 10 and 11 hosted by LSU Greek Life on social event and risk management.

Initially, the university said events with alcohol could resume on October 12 if chapters were in compliance with the social management and risk management training. However, LSU President F. King Alexander reversed that decision on October 19 and barred all Greek organizations from hosting activities with alcohol until at least January of 2018.

Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural activities, or meetings. It is unclear how the October 13 event violated the Greek Life Status Update.

Click here to see the letter of interim suspension from LSU

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.