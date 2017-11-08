AG Jeff Landry offers ways to avoid getting 'Caller ID spoofed' by scammers

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police have arrested a man who fled the scene of a chase Wednesday.More >>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police have arrested a man who fled the scene of a chase Wednesday.More >>
LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university. Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural ...More >>
LSU has placed its chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on an interim suspension due to a social event held on October 13 that was not in compliance with the university's Greek Life Status Update of October 4. The chapter is now under investigation for potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, according to a letter from the university. Under the interim suspension, the fraternity is barred from participating and hosting any chapter events, intramural ...More >>
Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but Attorney General Jeff Landry warns that the caller ID feature can be manipulated by spoofers.More >>
Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but Attorney General Jeff Landry warns that the caller ID feature can be manipulated by spoofers.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 8.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>