AG Jeff Landry offers ways to avoid getting 'Caller ID spoofed' by scammers

BATON ROUGE, LA - Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but Attorney General Jeff Landry warns that the caller ID feature can be manipulated by spoofers who masquerade as representatives of banks, creditors, insurance companies, or even the government.

"Caller ID spoofing, which is the practice of changing the caller ID to any number other than the one actually calling, is on the uptick in Louisiana," said General Landry. "My office and I want to be sure Louisiana citizens know about this scam and learn how to avoid becoming victim to it."

General Landry encourages consumers to stay ahead of spoofers by following these tips for unexpected calls:

If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.

Do not give out - or confirm - your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

Never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legitimate.

Do not wire money or send money using a reloadable card.

If pressured to act immediately, just hang up; that is a sure sign of a scam.

Please report caller ID spoofing and other scams to General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889. And please learn more consumer tips at www.AGJeffLandry.com.

