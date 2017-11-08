Spinach and Acorn Squash Soup

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: November 9, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Comment:

Japanese chefs know a simple truth about cooking: if food looks good, it will certainly taste good. This basic principle is proven in the phenomenal visual appeal and flavor that vivid green spinach and bright acorn squash give this soup.

Ingredients:

4 cups spinach leaves

2 cups (¼-inch) diced roasted acorn squash

½ cup margarine

1 cup julienned smoked sausage

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup flour

3 quarts chicken stock

1 quart heavy whipping cream

½ cup sliced chives

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

Wash spinach leaves and chop into ¼-inch squares. Reserve ¼ cup of spinach for garnish and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, melt margarine over medium-high heat. Stir in smoked sausage, onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a blond roux is formed. Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Stir in acorn squash. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook approximately 30 minutes. Use additional stock to retain proper consistency. Mash about ¼ of the acorn squash when tender. Mix in heavy whipping cream, spinach, chives and parsley. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Serve in soup bowls and garnish with reserved spinach.