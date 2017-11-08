Swamp Floor Pizza

Air date: November 7, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Comment:

Hunters are constantly asking what they should do with the wild game in their freezer. I suggest throwing it on a pizza! Making pizza at home is easy when you buy a frozen or prepared pizza crust from your local grocery store. For best results, use a pizza stone.

Ingredients:

2 cups mixed wild game meat

¼ cup thinly sliced andouille sausage

1 (12-inch) frozen or prepared pizza crust

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 tbsps olive oil

1 tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

½ cup red cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

Method:

Take one duck, rabbit or squirrel and a chunk of venison tenderloin from the freezer. Thaw wild game meat by covering with 4 inches of water. When thawed and ready to cook, season meat with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Boil wild game until meat is falling off the bones. Remove from pot. Allow meat to cool at room temperature for several minutes then chop into small pieces and set aside. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place prepared pizza crust on a cookie sheet or pizza stone. Using a pastry brush, brush olive oil over the top of the pizza crust. Sprinkle herbs evenly over the top of the crust. Top with cheese and spread evenly to the edges of the crust. Sprinkle chopped wild game meat, andouille and tomatoes evenly over pizza. Place in oven and cook 10–12 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is lightly brown. Using a pizza cutter, slice into 6–8 equal servings and enjoy.