Police respond to shooting at Winbourne and Wenonah - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police respond to shooting at Winbourne and Wenonah

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night. 

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. near Winbourne Avenue and Wenonah Street on Tuesday, November 7. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. BRPD officials say the person shot sustained non life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly