Police respond to shooting at Winbourne and Wenonah

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. near Winbourne Avenue and Wenonah Street on Tuesday, November 7. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. BRPD officials say the person shot sustained non life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: BRPD on the scene of a shooting on Winbourne at Wenonah. Victim is in the road in front of the police unit @WAFB pic.twitter.com/AkWTFKGhbm — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 8, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

