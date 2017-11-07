Sheriff's office offering tactical training for church members wanting to carry concealed handguns

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is offering tactical training for church members wanting to meet the requirements to carry a concealed handgun on church premises.

The law states:

Any church, synagogue, or mosque authorizing the carrying of concealed handguns pursuant to the provisions of this subsection shall require an additional eight hour tactical training for those persons wishing to carry concealed handguns in the church, synagogue, or mosque. The training shall be conducted annually.

LPSO instructors who currently teach concealed carry classes will lead this 8-hour course. They are POST certified firearms instructors.

Classes will be held at LPSO's training center in Walker. Topics taught will include:

Role of security

Legal requirements/responsibilities

Emergency planning

Interaction with law enforcement

Heightened awareness

Basic firearms and ballistics

Tactical firearms "live fire"

Scenario-based "simunition" training

The course will be held November 20 and 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Participants must attend both nights to receive credit for the course. Another course will be held December 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on January 13, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A representative from the church or organization must provide documentation confirming each participant's affiliation with the group. The course is $125 per person and must be paid prior to the course date. A minimum of ten people must participate for the course to be held.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the course. A copy will be kept on file with LPSO. Participants will need the following items for the course:

Letter from church/organization representative

Louisiana ID

Eye and ear protection

Handgun (common calibers such as 9mm, 40 cal/ 45, etc.)

Handgun holster

50 rounds of ammunition

All additional items such as other safety equipment and "simunition" will be supplied by LPSO

This course comes on the heels of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, where 26 people were killed while at church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

For questions about the course, contact Stacy Dufour at 225-435-1560 or email Sdufour@lpso.org.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.