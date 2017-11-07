Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Florida Blvd. service road

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a wreck Tuesday evening involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 in the 14000 block of the Florida Boulevard service road near Flannery Road and Ponderosa Drive. The incident happened near CG's Gymnastics. Emergency officials say the bicyclist is currently in critical condition.

