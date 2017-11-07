Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Florida Blvd. service road

Emergency officials responded to a wreck Tuesday evening involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 in the 14000 block of the Florida Boulevard service road near Flannery Road and Ponderosa Drive. The incident happened near CG's Gymnastics. Emergency officials say the bicyclist is currently in critical condition.

Bicyclist reportedly in critical condition after being hit on Florida Blvd service road near Flannery. Service road on south side of Florida is closed @WAFB pic.twitter.com/QKIY3bEIVJ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 8, 2017

We will update this story when we know more.

