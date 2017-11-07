Bicyclist dies after being hit on Florida Blvd. Tuesday night

Baton Rouge police say the bicyclist who was involved in a crash in the 14500 block of Florida Boulevard Tuesday night has died.

Sgt. Don Coppola said in a news release that Steven Walter Neal, 54, was riding eastbound on Florida Boulevard in the center of the travel lane when the 71-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Traverse hit the Neal and his bicycle from behind.

Neal was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Investigators say that Neal was wearing dark-colored clothing and did not have any type of illumination on his bicycle.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.