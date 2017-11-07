WATCH: Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday handing out frozen turkeys

Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back.

The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery. McConaughey is Wild Turkey’s creative director.

In a Facebook Live video, McConaughey announced that he and 250 volunteers, including employees of Wild Turkey and other community members, would deliver turkeys donated by Butterball to get folks in the Thanksgiving spirit a little bit early.

“Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” he said in the video. “I think it’s kinda scientific and here’s kind of living proof of it right here this morning.”

The project, called #WildTurkeyGivesBack, seemed to be a lot of fun for all involved. McConaughey posted another video of himself delivering a turkey to group of women who appear pretty thrilled to meet him:

McConaughey is best for his roles in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Interstellar, as well as his staring role in the HBO's True Detective, which was filmed in Louisiana.

