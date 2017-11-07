Zachary Community Schools earns top spot in 2016-17 La. school report card

Several school districts in the Baton Rouge area performed exceptionally on the 2016-17 School Performance Scores (SPS).

Two of the top four spots went to schools districts in East Baton Rouge Parish, while Ascension Parish came in at 4th place, and Plaquemines Parish Schools came in 2nd.

The scores were released Tuesday, November 7 by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). The top four scores were as follows:

#1: Zachary Community Schools - 115.6

#2: Plaquemines Parish Schools - 110.7

#3: Central Community Schools - 110.5

#4: Ascension Parish Public Schools - 110.4

This news comes as Central and Zachary continue repairs at schools that were damaged in the August 2016 flooding. Concerned about the impact flooding would have on their students' test scores, East Baton Rouge Parish asked that their scores from the previous year be carried over and Livingston Parish opted not to report their scores at all.

