Gin Blossoms to headline Red Rock and Blue charity concert at Varsity Theatre

Multiplatinum artists Gin Blossoms return to Baton Rouge Sunday, February 11 for a big charity performance at The Varsity Theatre. The band is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of their historic album New Miserable Experience, which spawned a series of smash hits like "Hey Jealousy", "Found Out About You", "Allison Road" and "Until I Fall Away", while selling over five million copies.

Along with those tunes, Gin Blossoms will also perform their other hits like "Follow You Down" and "Hear It From You". Local favorites Burnhouse and The Sofa Kings will open the show.



This is a Red Rock and Blue concert, with proceeds going to local military men, women and their families. General admission and VIP are available now at varsitytheatre.com or The Chimes near LSU.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.