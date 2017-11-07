SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

All eyes are on the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 25, but before the Jags play the Grambling State Tigers in the Superdome, they will have to take care of another Tiger in Houston, TX.

Southern travels to play the struggling Texas Southern Tigers in Houston this weekend, while Grambling heads east to face Alabama State.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Grambling State at Alabama State

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 11:

Jackson State at Alabama A&M (1 p.m.)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View (1 p.m.)

Grambling State at Alabama State (2 p.m.)

Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State (2 p.m.)

Southern at Texas Southern (5 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Grambling State 5-0 8-1 Southern 4-1 6-3 Prairie View 2-3 3-5 Texas Southern 1-4 1-7 Arkansas-PB 1-4 2-7

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alcorn State 4-1 6-3 Alabama State 3-2 3-5 Alabama A&M 3-3 3-6 Mississippi Valley State 1-4 2-7 Jackson State 1-4 2-8

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.