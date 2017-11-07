Comite River Bridge named after Baton Rouge councilman

The Comite River Bridge is now called “Joe Greco Memorial Bridge,” after the late Baton Rouge councilman.

Greco, who passed away this summer, was pivotal in the construction of the Central Thruway, a major road connecting Baton Rouge and Central.

Earlier this year, the Baton Rouge metro council passed a measure, renaming the bridge after Greco. Metro Councilman Scott Wilson knew Greco for many years.

"Traffic has really been an improvement, as far as connecting to O'Neal Lane, the Interstate 12, and to South Baton Rouge,” Wilson said of the bridge. “And so he worked hard for it. That was his vision, and so we're here today to dedicate the bridge in his name."

Joe’s son Andy Greco also attended the ceremony.

"He was really true about his feelings,” Andy Greco said. “If he couldn't do something to help you, he'd give you an answer as to why. But he would always follow through and that's what I respected about my father."

A bridge further down the road is named after Joe Greco’s late wife, Joan. They were both longtime residents of the area now known as Central.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.