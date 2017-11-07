Part of St. Gabriel without water due to contractor accidentally hitting main line, according to officials

Some people in St. Gabriel are without water.

According to officials with the Iberville Parish Utility Department, a contractor accidentally hit a main water line along LA 30.

They said the line is run by Baton Rouge Water Company, so they don't have any further details.

A crew is responding to the line break to get it repaired as quickly as possible.

Several residences and business in the area may be without water for a while.

