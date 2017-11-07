OUR TURN: National Flood Insurance Program

The US Congress has struggled to make progress on many fronts this year, but now, lawmakers are turning their attention to a topic of great interest to those of us in Louisiana - the future of the National Flood Insurance Program.

The program is badly in need of reform as it recently landed almost $25 billion in debt due to a series of devastating storms and floods that we’re all too familiar with. Fixing the flood insurance program has proven to be very difficult. Fiscal conservatives are not happy that taxpayers are bearing the burden of the cost.

Environmentalists claim that the current program encourages construction in flood-prone areas, because the insurance premiums are too low to reflect the real cost of building there. Louisiana’s representatives in Congress are doing their best to protect our state’s interests as the flood insurance program is reformed, but it’s clear that our state may get the short end of the stick if the plan forces people to pay market prices for insuring our flood risks.

