Deputies: Motorcyclist speeds off during attempted traffic stop, later tracked down by K-9

A motorcyclist accused of trying to run from authorities is facing many charges after a law enforcement dog tracked him down, according to investigators.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Franklin Pearce III, 32, of Morgan City, was arrested Monday afternoon.

Deputies said narcotics detectives were patrolling the Morgan City and Berwick areas when they spotted a motorcycle on LA 182 near Frontage Road in Berwick that had no side mirrors, no license plate, and crossed over into the lane of oncoming traffic.

According to reports, the detectives tried to pull over the motorcyclist, but he instead sped off and turned onto US 90. Detectives reported the motorcycle nearly collided with several vehicles until it eventually stopped on US 90 near Cotton Road.

Detectives said the motorcyclist then ran across the lanes of traffic, but K-9 Buddy was able to catch him.

They added he was initially arrested on traffic violations, but further investigation reportedly turned up evidence that he had illegal drugs on him. According to investigators, detectives found meth and marijuana after they were given a search warrant for the motorcycle.

Authorities reported the meth has as street value of almost $3,000. They added they believe the cash Pearce had on him was from selling illegal drugs.

Detectives stated they also discovered he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Pearce was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the following charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

Resisting an officer by force

Proper equipment required on a motor vehicle

Improper lane usage

Improper display of license plate

Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute (over 28 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs

Warrant from Morgan City Police for possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Online jail documents indicate his bond was set at $37,560.99.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.