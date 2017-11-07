BR tennis team wins USTA league 8.0 mixed doubles national championship

The members of the Baton Rouge tennis team, which represented the US Tennis Association Southern Section, have been crowned 18 and over 8.0 mixed doubles national champions.

The competition was held in Mobile, Alabama.

The team from Baton Rouge won its round-robin Friday and Saturday to advance to the semifinals against Salt Lake City, winning that matchup 3-0, and then won the championship match 2-1 over Pleasanton, California.

Keith Armstrong is captain of the team, which features the following:

Natalie Calloway

Gerard Suhor

Andree Padial

Wesley Mayers

Hope Willis

Cade Bogan

Lacey McGill

Martin Padial

Collin Andry

Jamie Lanier Hamilton

Tammy Noonan

Gregory Suhor

Kelley Butler

Corbett Christian

Ben Boudreaux

Michael Caine

Theodore Kennedy

Mackenzie Noonan

USTA is the world’s largest recreational tennis league, consisting of nearly 1 million players across the country.

Congratulations, champs!

