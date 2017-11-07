BR tennis team wins USTA league 8.0 mixed doubles national championship

The members of the Baton Rouge tennis team, which represented the US Tennis Association Southern Section, have been crowned 18 and over 8.0 mixed doubles national champions.More >>
Alex Bregman held an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit Monday and announced he will be back in Baton Rouge for LSU's game against Arkansas.More >>
Southern quarterback Austin Howard has been named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.More >>
Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the 24-10 loss to Alabama and previewed the upcoming matchup against Arkansas during his weekly news conference Monday.More >>
