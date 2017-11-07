BR tennis team wins USTA league 8.0 mixed doubles national champ - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BR tennis team wins USTA league 8.0 mixed doubles national championship

Baton Rouge Tennis Team wins 8.0 mixed doubles national championship. (Source: United States Tennis Association) Baton Rouge Tennis Team wins 8.0 mixed doubles national championship. (Source: United States Tennis Association)
MOBILE, AL (WAFB) -

The members of the Baton Rouge tennis team, which represented the US Tennis Association Southern Section, have been crowned 18 and over 8.0 mixed doubles national champions.

The competition was held in Mobile, Alabama.

The team from Baton Rouge won its round-robin Friday and Saturday to advance to the semifinals against Salt Lake City, winning that matchup 3-0, and then won the championship match 2-1 over Pleasanton, California.

Keith Armstrong is captain of the team, which features the following:

  • Natalie Calloway
  • Gerard Suhor
  • Andree Padial
  • Wesley Mayers
  • Hope Willis
  • Cade Bogan
  • Lacey McGill
  • Martin Padial
  • Collin Andry
  • Jamie Lanier Hamilton
  • Tammy Noonan
  • Gregory Suhor
  • Kelley Butler
  • Corbett Christian
  • Ben Boudreaux
  • Michael Caine
  • Theodore Kennedy
  • Mackenzie Noonan

USTA is the world’s largest recreational tennis league, consisting of nearly 1 million players across the country.

Congratulations, champs!

