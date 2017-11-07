WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Texas Southern

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Texas Southern Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.

The Jags have won five in a row and are on a roll after a crucial 37-31 victory against the Prairie View Panthers.

Southern continues to stay one game back of Grambling State in the SWAC West Division.

A win against the Tigers on Saturday would set up a winner take all at the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

SWAC WEST SWAC OVERALL GRAMBLING STATE 5-0 8-1 SOUTHERN 4-1 6-3 PRAIRIE VIEW 2-3 3-5 TX SOUTHERN 1-3 1-7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-4 2-7

Texas Southern's victory against Miss. Valley State (2-7, 1-4) was the team's first win of the season.

The Tiger defense is giving up 31 points per game and 419 yards of offense per contest.

The offense is scoring just under 17 points a game and averages only 273 yards per game.

Kickoff between the Jags and Tigers is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. from BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, TX.

