Bike Baton Rouge hosting 3rd annual Cranksgiving food drive Nov. 12

The non-profit bicycling group Bike Baton Rouge is holding its third annual Thanksgiving biking event and food drive called Cranksgiving.

Cranksgiving, which will be held on Sunday, November 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., combines the aspects of a scavenger hunt and a food drive. The first Cranksgiving was held in New York City in 1999 and is now held in over 80 cities across the country every year.

Officials with Bike Baton Rouge say last year participants gathered over 400 pounds of food for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The group’s president said, “We believe that there’s no better way to get around Baton Rouge than on a bicycle. Cranksgiving is a great way to show people how easy it is, all while contributing towards a great cause.”

Participants should bring a bicycle and be prepared to ride about ten miles, although shorter options are available for families. Completing the grocery list shouldn’t take more than about twenty dollars, according to Bike Baton Rouge. Bike locks and helmets are highly recommended for security and safety.

Registration for Cranksgiving is free and is open from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at City-Brooks Park. Cranksgiving begins at 1:00 p.m. and most participants will be finished by 3:00 p.m. A prize ceremony and after-party, lasting until 4:00 p.m. will follow.

For more information about the event visit bikebr.org/cranksgiving

