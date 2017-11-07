Leak causes fire at Albemarle facility, officials say

Officials have confirmed there was a fire Tuesday morning at the Albemarle Process Development Center in Baton Rouge following a leak.

The facility is located on Scenic Highway.

According to George Welsh, the plant manager, there was a leak on a portable tank containing methylaluminoxane around 7 a.m.

He added the leak was stopped and the fire was put out in about 15 minutes.

Welsh stated there were no injuries and no offsite impact.

He said an investigation is underway to determine how the leak started.

