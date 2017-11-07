Early morning shooting in Central leaves 2 dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Early morning shooting in Central leaves 2 dead

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Old Wax Road in Central (Source: WAFB) Old Wax Road in Central (Source: WAFB)
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people are dead following a shooting on Old Wax Road near Durmast Drive in Central around 6:45 a.m.

The names of the victims have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly