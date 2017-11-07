EBRSO: Deadly shooting in Central was 'domestic murder-suicide;' names released

Two people were found shot to death inside separate cars Tuesday morning in what investigators are calling a "domestic murder-suicide."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Alyssa Kanouse, 24, of Central. Investigators said they believe she was shot and killed by Larry Warino Jr., 31, of Lafayette, who then shot himself.

Officials reported deputies were contacted to investigate a shooting on Wax Road, referred to as Old Wax Road by people in the area, near Durmast Drive in Central around 6:45 a.m.

Detectives said Kanouse was found dead inside a silver sedan and Warino was found dead in a white one.

District Attorney Hillar Moore arrived at the scene to determine what investigators knew about the shooting. He called this an unfortunate but preventable situation.

"It's something that we really need to as a community, state, nation have to continue looking at tell-tale signs of troubled people that are struggling that eventually will lead to something like this," Moore said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.