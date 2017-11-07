EBRSO: Deadly shooting in Central was 'domestic murder-suicide'

Two people were found shot to death inside separate cars Tuesday morning in what investigators are calling a "domestic murder-suicide."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported deputies were contacted to investigate a shooting on Wax Road, referred to as Old Wax Road by people in the area, near Durmast Drive in Central around 6:45 a.m.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman for EBRSO, said the investigation so far indicates a man shot and killed a woman and later turned the gun on himself.

Detectives said the woman was found inside a silver sedan and the man was found in a white one.

The names of the victims have not been released because the families have not yet been notified.

District Attorney Hillar Moore arrived at the scene to determine what investigators knew about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.