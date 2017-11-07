Police arrest 4 after home invasion at apartment complex

Police arrest two of the suspects after a home invasion at the Campus Crossing Apartments on Brightside Drive. (Source: WAFB)

Four people are facing charges in connection with an overnight home invasion at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Giovanny Diaz, Jemarcus Robinson, Jason Seaberry, and Micah Roby were arrested.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said it happened at the Campus Crossing Apartments on Brightside Drive around 9 p.m.

Coppola said Diaz, Robinson, and Seaberry were all charged with armed robbery, home invasion, and false imprisonment. He added Robinson was booked on an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm. According to Coppola, the rifle Robinson had was stolen from a private vehicle belonging to an officer with the Marksville Police Department.

Coppola reported Roby was later booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with a firearm.

All of the suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bond information is not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Coppola noted detectives with BRPD, accompanied by officers with LSUPD, were in the area on the lookout for underage drinking when they saw something suspicious and got involved.

