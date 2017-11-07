Police arrest 4 after home invasion at apartment complex

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people are dead following a shooting on Old Wax Road near Durmast Drive in Central around 6:45 a.m.More >>
Officials have confirmed there was a fire Tuesday morning at the Albemarle Process Development Center in Baton Rouge following a leak. The facility is located on Scenic Highway.More >>
Four people are facing charges in connection with an overnight home invasion at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Giovanny Diaz, Jemarcus Robinson, Jason Seaberry, and Micah Roby were arrested.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will join interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam and other leaders to announce a new partnership in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 7.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
