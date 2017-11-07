Drug dealer held hostage by men who tried to steal his drugs and money, police say

Police arrest two of the suspects after a home invasion at the Campus Crossing Apartments on Brightside Drive. (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge police investigators say what started as an attempted theft of drugs and money turned into a hostage situation at an apartment complex Monday night. Four people were arrested, including a known drug dealer.

A task force made up of Baton Rouge and LSU police officers, focusing on juveniles drinking underage (JUDE), happened to be in the area of Brightside Drive and saw three men running out of unit 1033 at Campus Crossing Apartments.

"When investigators confronted the individuals, they dropped the gun. Two of the three ran back into the apartment," said BRPD spokesman, Sgt. Don Coppola.

One of the suspects, Jemarcus Robinson, listened to officers, put down his gun, and was arrested. Police say two other suspects, Giovanny Diaz and Jason Seaberry, ran back into apartment 1033 and held the four people inside hostage for nearly three hours.

Once inside, SWAT officers reportedly found two guns in a toilet and a backpack on a bed full of three pounds of marijuana, believed to be packaged for street level sales. Police say that backpack belonged to Micah Roby, 20.

"Micah Roby lived there and he is believed to be a known drug dealer," said Coppola.

A total of three guns were retrieved, along with two rifles, and a pistol, say investigators. One of the rifles was actually stolen from a Marksville police officer.

Police say two of the arrested men told them they specifically targeted Roby to steal his drugs and money. All four men are behind bars. Three are charged with home invasion and armed robbery. Roby is facing drug and gun charges.

"I didn't expect something so crazy like that to happen. It's so, it's such a big crime," said Damon Gates, who lives at Campus Crossings Apartments. "I thought it was crazy. I mean, I knew this wasn't the best neighborhood, but I never thought something like that would happen, scary," he added.

Campus Crossing Apartments released a statement about the incident Tuesday afternoon. The statement reads:

We’re grateful that no one was injured during the incident involving several non-residents and a resident on our property last night, thanks to the swift action of the Baton Rouge Police Department and our staff. The well being of our residents is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for any action that threatens their well being. Firearms and illegal drugs on the property are strictly prohibited and are lease violations that result in immediate eviction. The resident involved in last night’s incident was served a notice to vacate due to these lease violations.

