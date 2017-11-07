WATCH LIVE: AG's office announces new tool for BRPD to fight opioid epidemic

WATCH LIVE: AG's office announces new tool for BRPD to fight opi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch live

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will join interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam and other leaders to announce a new partnership in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.

A news conference to highlight a new tool for BRPD in combating opioid addiction. It will be held at 10 a.m.

