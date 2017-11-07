AG's office announces new tool for BRPD to fight opioid epidemic

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam and other leaders to announce a new partnership in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.

A news conference to highlight a new tool for the Baton Rouge Police Department to combat opioid addiction was held at 10 a.m.

Landry said there will now be a "drug take back box" at BRPD Headquarters for people to drop off old prescription medications.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.