Judge sentences rapper Meek Mill to 2 to 4 years in prison

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will join interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam and other leaders to announce a new partnership in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will join interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam and other leaders to announce a new partnership in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 7.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 7.More >>
Winn-Dixie is honoring those who have served our country this Veterans Day by donating 70 football tickets to veterans and their families of United Service Organizations (USO) in Louisiana.More >>
Winn-Dixie is honoring those who have served our country this Veterans Day by donating 70 football tickets to veterans and their families of United Service Organizations (USO) in Louisiana.More >>
The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.More >>
The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.More >>
Railroad crossings can be notoriously dangerous.More >>
Railroad crossings can be notoriously dangerous.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>