Winn-Dixie donating LSU football tickets to veterans and their families

Winn-Dixie is honoring those who have served our country this Veterans Day by donating 70 football tickets to veterans and their families of United Service Organizations (USO) in Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to have partners like Winn-Dixie and Louisiana State University to support us as we fulfill our mission of connecting service members to family, home and country,” said Sienna Schehr, event coordinator for Louisiana with the Greater Jacksonville USO. “Winn-Dixie and Louisiana State University are truly a Force Behind the Forces, and helping to strengthen our nation’s service members.”

The tickets will be presented to veterans on Tuesday, November 7 at Tiger Stadium. Tickets will be for this weekend's LSU vs. Arkansas game and for the LSU vs. Texas A&M game on November 25.

“We are proud to partner with Winn-Dixie to honor our nation’s heroes to provide memorable experiences at Tiger Stadium,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva.”This is just a small token of appreciation for all of the sacrifices veterans and their families have made for our country.”

