9 arrested in major drug bust at Livingston trailer park

Nine people have been arrested and four others were issued summons in a major drug bust at a trailer park in Livingston Parish.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a narcotics investigation led to the arrests at Barnard Trailer Park on Perrilloux Road in Livingston.

"On November 3, numerous search warrants were conducted on residences located on Perrilloux Road in Livingston, better known as Bernard Trailer Park, in reference to illegal narcotics. During the search, detectives found methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. These search warrants came after numerous complaints from the good civilians who live in and around the area. We do follow up on tips. Sometimes it takes a while for my deputies to collect all the information needed. These things don't unfold overnight, but we follow through and we appreciate you working with us," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Detectives arrested the following people during the search:

Terry Baggett, 39, of Baker

Gene Barnard, 43, of Livingston

Crystal Billiot, 28, of Livingston

Christine Blanchard, 49,of Livingston

Courtney Bolton, 25, of Livingston

George Joseph Jr., 61, of New Orleans

Breezy Keith, 39, of Livingston

Richard Kline, 39, of Livingston

Joshua Stewart, 26, of Baton Rouge

The following people were issued misdemeanor summons:

Dessie Barnard, 28, of Livingston

Reagan Creel, 25, of Denham Springs

Megan Glenn, 28, of Albany

James Manchester, 61, of Livingston

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests are expected in this case. Anyone with information about this case or other illegal drug activity should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.