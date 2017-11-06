Fundraiser set for deputy shot in 2016 police ambush attack

A fundraiser is planned for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016.

There will be a lunch benefit to help pay for Tullier's ongoing medical expenses as he continues his recovery in Texas. It will be held at Oak Point Shopping Center in Central, which is located at 14485 Greenwell Springs Road. The event is scheduled for Friday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plate lunches with BBQ chicken, Cajun potatoes, green beans, and a roll will be sold for $8 each. T-shirts and bracelets will also be for sale.

The Denham Springs Police Department shared the information on its Facebook page, stating, "This is a worthwhile cause that is near and dear to our hearts."

Tullier's father, James Tullier, has been posting recently about the family's struggles with Nick's ongoing medical costs.

