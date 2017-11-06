Fundraiser held for deputy shot in 2016 police ambush attack

No. 24 LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium for an early morning matchup. RELATED: How to watch, listen, stream, follow live updates Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Danny Etling completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Chark for a touchdown. SCORING PLAYS: QB Danny Etling pass to D.J. Chark for 45 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) RELATED: LSU Gameday: Times of Interest LSU vs Arkansas: By the Numbers Former LS...More >>
On Saturday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, along with several other Baton Rouge area law enforcement and first responder agencies took to social media to great their well wish and salute members of the United States armed services. RELATED: Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals Several law enforcement and first responder agencies from East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes as well as Louisiana State Police made posts on the...More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 10.More >>
More than likely, a majority of people have apps on their phone for things like music, shopping, and checking the weather, but what about an app that tells you whether an illness like the flu, is lurking? A group of parents have developed an app for that. It’s called Sickweather.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
