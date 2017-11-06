Denham Springs PD holding benefit for deputy shot in 2016 police ambush attack

The Denham Springs Police Department is holding a fundraiser for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016.

The department is holding a lunch benefit to help pay for Tullier's ongoing medical expenses as he continues his recovery in Texas. The benefit will be held at Oak Point Shopping Center in Central, located at 14485 Greenwell Springs Rd. The event will be held on Friday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plate lunches with BBQ chicken, Cajun potatoes, green beans, and a roll will be sold for $8 each. T-shirts and bracelets will also be for sale.

The police department says this is a worthwhile cause that is near and dear to their hearts.

Tullier's father, James Tullier, has been posting recently about the family's struggles with Nick's ongoing medical costs.

