City of Baton Rouge now hiring for public service positions

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The City of Baton Rouge is now looking to fill several key public service positions.

Job opportunities with the East Baton Rouge city-parish government include:

  • Clerical specialist
  • EMT paramedic
  • Engineering aide
  • Information services web author
  • Maintenance worker
  • Network technician
  • Plans analyst

For a complete list of available positions, click here, then click on Current Employment Opportunities. Applications for these positions are due Thursday, November 9 at 5 p.m.

