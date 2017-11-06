City of Baton Rouge now hiring for public service positions

The City of Baton Rouge is now looking to fill several key public service positions.

Job opportunities with the East Baton Rouge city-parish government include:

Clerical specialist

EMT paramedic

Engineering aide

Information services web author

Maintenance worker

Network technician

Plans analyst

For a complete list of available positions, click here, then click on Current Employment Opportunities. Applications for these positions are due Thursday, November 9 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.