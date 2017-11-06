Comite River Diversion task force says time for studies is over, now it's time to take action

A special task force set up to address the Comite River Diversion says the time for studies is over, and the time for digging is now.

“As soon as we start, flood insurance rates are going to go down or disappear for a lot of people, and that's a big impact for the taxpayers of this area,” said Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.

Leaders also say Governor John Bel Edwards is fully dedicated to making progress on the project. They say the governor has set aside a large amount of funding to make that happen. Leaders also say the project would have helped lower water levels along parts of the Comite River by about a foot during the August 2016 flooding.

