New owner of Spanish Moon planning renovations, new music acts

The Spanish Moon, a bar and music venue in downtown Baton Rouge, has a new owner from New Orleans, says the Business Report.

The new owner, Nick Thomas, has owned the Republic New Orleans for two years and has now bought the Spanish Moon for $365,000. He also reportedly purchased the rights to the name and other assets from the venue's former owners, Shane Courrege and David Pittman.

"I've been looking for expansion opportunities for the last year or so. I see it as a great opportunity to take some of the acts that are coming to New Orleans and put them in Baton Rouge as well," said Thomas.

The new owner says he plans to do some renovations and upgrade the sound and lighting system. He also says he wants to move away from the nightclub atmosphere and go for a more "legitimate live music venue."

"I'm not trying to make it part of the Republic franchise. I'm not trying to make it something completely different and new," said Thomas.

Former owner, Courrege, says, "They're gonna' do great with the brand. We loved owning the Spanish Moon."

