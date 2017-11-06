More heavy morning fog expected this week; another cold front on the way

Morning fog has been a consistent weather story for last several days and the WAFB First Alert Forecast should be ready for more areas of heavy fog for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Clouds will be on the increase during the overnight hours and the fog will be returning, with a dense fog advisory possible to probable for portions of the WAFB viewing area on Tuesday morning. Sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 60s.

As we’ve seen the last few mornings, the fog should be lifting by or before mid-morning and we expect a sun/cloud mix for the midday and afternoon. Plan for another warm and muggy Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Look for fog again on Wednesday morning with a morning start in the low to mid 60s. However, we will really change things up during the day on Wednesday as our next cold front pushes through the region during the afternoon. After this recent run of days with highs in the 80s, Wednesday will be an abrupt change as many WAFB neighborhoods may not get into the 70s for the day!

Wednesday’s front will bring some rain, including showers and thunderstorms. Set Wednesday's rain chances at 50 percent or better, with those rains lingering into the early hours on Thursday. For the time being, we are expecting rain totals across the WAFB area running on the order of 0.3” to 1” for much of the region, with slightly higher totals possible near and north of the LA/MS state line. Bottom line is we don’t expect enough rain to produce any kind of real flood threat, and while we do expect a few rumbles of thunder, we are not anticipating any severe weather.

What many of you will enjoy behind the mid-week front will be the dramatic cool down. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 60s for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s for both days. Now that's more like November weather!

Our weekend forecast is a bit of a mixed bag. Although temperatures will remain at or below normal for this time of year, look for highs for Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 70s with morning starts in the 50s. Our Saturday forecast stays mainly dry, although we will call for a 20 to 30 percent rain chance on Sunday.

Finally, Mother Nature gives us some “feels like November” weather, but she’s also sending us a reminder that it's still Hurricane Season, with Tropical Depression #19 spinning in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is reasonably confident that TD #19 will become Tropical Storm Rina, but the system stays over the open waters and will be no threat to the United States.

