LPSO deputy suspended without pay for illegally parking in handicap spot

The Spanish Moon, a bar and music venue in downtown Baton Rouge, has a new owner from New Orleans, says the Business Report.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, November 6.More >>
A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended for allegedly breaking the law, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.More >>
Friends and family bid farewell to Louisiana National Guard (LANG) soldiers Saturday as they prepare for a 9-month deployment in Iraq.More >>
It has been four years since a one-year-old was gunned down in Central City.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
