Former LSU star, World Series champ Alex Bregman to make appearance at LSU-Arkansas game

Alex Bregman held an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit Monday and announced he will be back in Baton Rouge for LSU's game against Arkansas.

Bregman, now a player for the Houston Astros, was a former LSU baseball star and says he will be at Tiger Stadium for the matchup against Arkansas scheduled for Saturday, November 11. The game between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN.

During the "Ask Me Anything," Bregman answered many fans' questions about his time with the Astros, his diet and training regimens, and how it felt to get a World Series win.

