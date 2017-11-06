List of Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

List of Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Flemings 

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

7321 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Crowne Plaza

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4728 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Ruffino’s

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

18811 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Little Village

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

14241 Airline Hwy # 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Juban's

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808


Galatoire’s Bistro

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3535 Perkins Rd #400, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Picadilly (all Baton Rouge locations) 

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 

Texas De Brazil 

Thanksgiving Day Hours:  5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

10155 Perkins Rowe Suite 100 Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810

Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant at Bass Pro Shop

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

175 Bass Pro Boulevard Denham Springs, LA 70726

MANSURS On The BOULEVARD 

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5720-A Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808

The Gregory at The Watermark Hotel

Thanksgiving Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

150 3rd Street Baton Rouge, LA 70801

We will continue to update this list, so check back for new additions. 

