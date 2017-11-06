Southern's Howard earns SWAC honors for the second week in a row

Southern quarterback Austin Howard has been named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
Howard led the Jags to their fifth win in a row, completing 22-of-34 passes for a season-high 405 yards and four touchdowns.
RELATED STORY: Howard's 4 TDs lead Southern in 37-31 win over Prairie View
The Jaguars beat Prairie View 37-31 improving to 4-1 in SWAC play, one game back of Grambling State (5-0).
Howard added 40 yards on the ground, averaging 8 yards per carry.
SWAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:
Offensive: Austin Howard, (QB) Southern
Defensive: Joshua Hill, (DB) Alabama State
Specialist: Corey McCullough, (P/K) Alcorn State
Newcomer: P.J. Simmons, (RB) Alcorn State
