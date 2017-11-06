LSU senior named U.S. Army's top ROTC cadet

The U.S. Army has named an LSU senior as the number one Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet in the nation. Michael Orgeron was named the top cadet by the U.S. Army’s Cadet Command on November 1.

Each year, the Cadet Command ranks its ROTC seniors, with the top 20 percent earning the designation of Distinguished Military Graduate. This year there were 1,102 DMGs out of the 5,536 seniors on the order-of-merit list.

The order-of-merit list is based on several factors including grade point average, strong Army Physical Fitness Test scores, college athletic participation, and performance during college ROTC training and Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The top-ranking Army ROTC cadets for fiscal 2018 are:



1. Michael Orgeron, Louisiana State University

2. Andrew Gomez, University of North Georgia

3. Shane Neal, Michigan State University

4. Joseph Schroer, University of Kansas

5. Bryton Wenzel, University of North Georgia

6. Joseph McConnell, University of Kansas

7. Robert Wiegand, The Citadel

8. Benjamin Nelson, University of North Dakota

9. Ellis Johnson, Dickinson College

10. Cormac O'Halloran, Washington University

