Suspects wanted in Dollar General robbery

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who reportedly stole merchandise from a Dollar General.

Officials say the incident happened at the Dollar General on Highway 431 around 7:45 p.m. on October 16.

The two subjects reportedly put items in their basket and then left the store in an older model white Cadillac with front end damage.

Anyone with information on these subjects should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for those with information leading to an arrest. Call 225-344-7867.

