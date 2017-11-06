LSU's Reilly Theatre presents play that presents a new take on Dr. King's final moments

Baton Rouge’s non-profit theater company, Swine Palace, is presenting Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop this month at LSU’s Reilly Theatre. The play re-imagines the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he shares his last hours with a mysterious hotel maid.

Dr. King will be played by Curtis Wiley, who has been in Broadway productions such as The Lion King and Jersey Boys. The role Camae is played by LSU MFA student Sara Osi Scott, who has acted in many plays including One More River to Cross, A Doll’s House, and Clybourne Park.

The Mountaintop is directed by LSU professor Femi Euba who received an M.A. in Afro-American Studies and an M.F.A. in Playwriting and Dramatic Literature from Yale University. He has acted and directed professionally in Nigeria, London, and the United States. Professor Euba holds a joint appointment in the departments of Theatre and English at LSU.

Performance dates for The Mountaintop are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. November 8 through 10, November 14 through 18, and 2 p.m. on November 12 and 19.Tickets are available at www.swinepalace.org or at the door. Cash, Mastercard, and Visa will be accepted at the door. More information about the play is available at www.swinepalace.org or by calling (225) 578-3527.

