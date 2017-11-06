Essential Federal Credit Union teaming up with GBR Food Bank to provide over 400 Thanksgiving meals

The Essential Federal Credit Union will be partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to give residents in need over 400 Thanksgiving meals at a drive-thru food pantry. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11 at the Rock Church and World Ministries parking lot in Zachary.

Volunteers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hand out Essential the bags containing meals. Each meal will consist of a hen and sides. The credit union’s employees will give financial advice to those in need. Senior management team members will match all contributions at the event.

The Rock Church and World Ministries building is located at 20810 Plank Road in Zachary.

