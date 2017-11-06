LSU and Tennessee set to kickoff under the lights

LSU and Tennessee will kickoff at 6 pm in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 18, the SEC announced on Monday.

The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Tennessee is 4-5 overall this season and 0-5 in SEC play.

The Tigers are 9-20-3 against the Vols, but have won the last four meetings between the two teams, including an SEC Championship in 2007.

SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 18:

Mississippi State at Arkansas: 11 am on CBS OR 6 pm on ESPN or ESPN 2*

Texas A&M at Ole Miss: 11 am on CBS OR 6 pm on ESPN or ESPN 2*

UL-Monroe at Auburn: 11 am on ESPN2

Mercer at Alabama: 11 am on SEC Network

Kentucky at Georgia: 2:30 pm on CBS

UAB at Florida: 3 pm on SEC Network

Wofford at South Carolina: 3 pm on SEC Network Alternate

LSU at Tennessee: 6 pm on ESPN or ESPN2

Missouri at Vanderbilt: 6:30 pm on SEC Network

