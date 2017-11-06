List of stores opened and closed on Thanksgiving Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

List of stores opened and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Stores CLOSED On Thanksgiving Day

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • At Home
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn
  • DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Ethan Allen
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Micro Center
  • Mills Fleet Farm
  • Music & Arts
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Party City
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  • REI (closed Black Friday too)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sears Hometown Stores
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

Stores OPEN On Thanksgiving Day

  • Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • Belk – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Big Lots (hours not yet announced)
  • Five Below – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • GameStop (hours not yet announced)
  • Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
  • Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
  • Michaels – 6 p.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
  • Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
  • Shopko – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday
  • Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Friday Store Hours

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors - Open from 5 AM - 11 PM
  • Ace Hardware - Varies
  • Bass Pro Shops - Opens at 5 AM
  • Best Buy - TBD
  • Burlington - Opens at 7 AM
  • Cabela's - TBD
  • Claire'sGo - Varies by Mall
  • Cost Plus World Market - Opens at 7 AM
  • Costco - Opens at 9 AM
  • Dollar Tree - Varies by location
  • Dress Barn - TBD
  • Five Below - 7 AM - 9 PM
  • GameStop - TBD
  • Guitar Center - TBD
  • Harbor Freight - 7 AM - 9 PM
  • Hobby Lobby - 8 AM - 9 PM
  • Home Depot - Opens at 6 AM
  • JCPenney - Varies by location
  • JoannGo - TBD
  • Jos. A. Bank - TBD
  • Kmart - TBD
  • Kohl's - Opens at 12 AM
  • Lowe's - Opens at 6 AM
  • Macy's - 12 AM - 10 PM
  • Michaels - TBD
  • Nordstrom - TBD
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax - Opens at 7:45 AM
  • Petco - TBD
  • PetSmart 7 AM - 9 PM
  • Pier 1 Imports - TBD
  • Rite Aid - Opens at 7 AM
  • Sam's Club - Opens at 7 AM
  • Sears - TBD
  • Shoe Carnival - Opens at 6 AM
  • Sprint - TBD
  • Staples - Opens at 7 AM
  • Stein Mart - 7 AM - 10 PM
  • Target - Opens at 6 AM
  • Toys R Us - TBD
  • Tractor Supply - TBD
  • True Value - Varies by location
  • Verizon - TBD
  • Walmart - TBD

